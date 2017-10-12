Arron Lawson has No Bond set after Hearing

An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded after a vehicle struck Fruth Pharmacy in Teays Valley this afternoon.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza. Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped. Please avoid the area if at all possible. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
The Latest on the court-martial of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his post in Afghanistan,
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
