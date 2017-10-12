Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawren - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

Posted: Updated:

PEDRO, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in southern Ohio.

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7pm, Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head.

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled but didn’t provide any details about the boy’s condition or if he were safe.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found. Devin has been entered into NCIC as a missing endangered child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted and is assisting the LCSO in the search for this child.

Deputies say they are also searching for Aaron Lawson, 23, as a person of interest in the case. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30am, Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-10-12 13:40:56 GMT

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

  • Rumors of Gun Violence at Cabell Midland High School Determined to be Unfounded

    Rumors of Gun Violence at Cabell Midland High School Determined to be Unfounded

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-12 00:35:47 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Rumors of gun violence at Cabell Midland High School have been determined to be unfounded. According to Cabell County Schools, the rumors are believed to have stemmed from a kid showing a BB gun on a school bus around two weeks to trade with a friend. Cabell County Schools say they take rumors seriously to ensure school safely, but no credible threats have been found.  As per usual protocol, extra officers will be at the school's campus during h...
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Rumors of gun violence at Cabell Midland High School have been determined to be unfounded. According to Cabell County Schools, the rumors are believed to have stemmed from a kid showing a BB gun on a school bus around two weeks to trade with a friend. Cabell County Schools say they take rumors seriously to ensure school safely, but no credible threats have been found.  As per usual protocol, extra officers will be at the school's campus during h...

  • Fatal accident on I-64 WB after semi crash in South Charleston

    Fatal accident on I-64 WB after semi crash in South Charleston

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:44:27 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.

    •   

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-10-12 13:40:56 GMT

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

  • Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

    Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3am because she didn’t drink milk, police say

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-10-09 13:35:53 GMT

    A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police. 

    A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police. 

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-10-12 13:40:56 GMT

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

  • Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal

    Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal

    Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.

    Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.

  • Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Sheriff: Ohio man wanted for burning cat alive

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-11 20:12:11 GMT

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

    A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Search canceled for 8-year-old boy after triple murder in Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-10-12 13:40:56 GMT

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

    The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio

  • Family leaves 3-year-old behind overnight at corn maze

    Family leaves 3-year-old behind overnight at corn maze

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-10-10 18:51:29 GMT

    Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.

    Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.

  • Vacant Hospital to be Transformed into 'Grand Hotel' in Milton

    Vacant Hospital to be Transformed into 'Grand Hotel' in Milton

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-11 20:51:17 GMT

    A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.

    A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.