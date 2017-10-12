Suspect in Ohio slayings of 4 pleads not guilty to murder

UPDATE (12:00 PM 10/20/17):

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded not guilty Friday in a Lawrence County court. He was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.

Lawson also pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer's order.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for Lawson's attorney.

Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather, and her son and of wounding her husband.

UPDATE (4:00 PM 10/16/17):

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - The man accused of murdering four people in Lawrence County, Ohio made a court appearance today.

Arron Lawson was in Ironton Municipal Court for a no bond hearing. Lawson's Defence Attorney Warren Morford waived the bond hearing as a defence strategy.

The case is going to a grand jury, and Lawson could be indicted on Wednesday when the grand jury meets.

Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson agreed with the waiver as did Municipal Court Judge Clark Collins.

Lawson remains in the Lawrence County Jail with no bond.

Judge Collins set a court date for this Thursday at 9 AM. That hearing will not happen if Lawson is indicted by the grand jury.

UPDATE: October 14, 2017

An Ohio man who survived a knife attack after his wife, son and in-laws were shot to death in southern Ohio said he rushed home from work after hearing a gunshot and screams during a call with his mother-in-law.

Todd Holston described his experiences Saturday in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch. Holston survived stab wounds from an attack by 23-year-old Arron Lawson attacked after rushing home from work Wednesday.

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A county prosecutor says he'll pursue the death penalty against the man charged in the slayings of three adults and a young boy in southern Ohio.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was ordered held without bond Saturday after his arrest along a rural road in Lawrence County on Friday. He's charged with one count of aggravated murder and three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, 50-year-old Donald McGuire, 43-year-old Tammie McGuire and Jackson's son, 8-year-old Devin Holston.

They were killed inside Jackson's trailer home Wednesday. Devin's body was found hidden there Thursday after being reported missing. All of the victims are related. No motive has been made public.

Devin's father, Todd Holston, was hospitalized after being stabbed inside the home.

Messages were left with Lawson's attorney Saturday.

UPDATE: October 14, 2017

Arron Lawson was arraigned earlier today in Lawrence County, Ohio.

He was formally charged with 3 counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson says he is seeking the death penalty for Mr. Lawson.

UPDATE: October 13th, 2017 @ 5 p.m.

PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the arrest of Arron Lawson.

According to a release, Lawson willingly gave himself up to police after he was located walking along the 1700 block of CR 52.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless released the following statement:

"The massive overwhelming Police presence that was searching for Lawson aided in his capture as we know the area that he was in and we saturated it setting up a perimeter than helped contain his movement. “I am beyond words when it comes to the gratitude I have for all the various Law Enforcement agencies, fire agencies, & EMS Personnel that came to my aid when I ask for it. The public's support has also been tremendous”

Lawson was wanted for the shooting death of four family members, including 8-year-old Devin Holston.

Lawson will be arraigned Saturday morning in Ironton.

Devin Holston's mother, Staci Jackson, 25, Tammy Mcguire, 43, and Don Mcguire, 50, all of Pedro, OH were also pronounced dead at the scene.

All bodies have been transported to Montgomery County for autopsies.

Lawson is facing at three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawson is being held at Lawrence County Jail.

UPDATE: October 13th, 2017 @ 2:15 a.m.

Charles Taylor, of Ironton, says he lost his sister, brother-in-law, niece and great nephew Wednesday night.

He says his family's pain, shock and loss is made even more intense by the fact that the suspect - Arron Lawson - is a member of the family.

"It's unreal, I mean, we had no clue - even the utmost - what even sparked him to do this. Because he's family too. He's my nephew - it's like family killing family", remarked Taylor.

Taylor described 23-year-old Lawson as "strange", but says the family never saw any violent tendencies or anger in the young man.

More than 100 officers from three states have joined the hunt for Lawson, using everything from 4-wheelers to armored cars and air support to track him down. Taylor says his family cannot feel safe until Lawson is captured.

"Our family is kind of on the...high alert. Because he said he was going to take as many family members as he could, he told that to his stepbrother", Taylor said.

Taylor and his family fear that with four murder counts to his name already, Lawson has nothing to lose by following through on his almost-unthinkable threat.

"I mean, c'mon, he killed 4 people, a few more people isn't going to hurt him none. And our family, you know, are on high alert because he's capable of anything. If you shoot a child, you're capable of shooting anybody", he said.

While law enforcement combs the woods for Lawson, Taylor says all his family can do is stay together and wait for answers in this shocking tragedy.

"I mean you take and you shoot a little kid, and you shoot all the family members and you're relation to them - what kind of person would do that? We're just wanting answers, because, you know, he's family too.", remarked Taylor.

ORIGINAL STORY: October 12th, 2017

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to the LCSO, the 8-year-old's body was put in a place that was hidden.

Deputies say they are searching for Arron Lawson, 23, who is wanted for three counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30 AM, Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The mother of Arron Lawson spoke exclusively with us earlier today. Martha Lawson sent us this statement:

"I want Arron found, so that all affected by this, can have some peace."

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7 PM, Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head. LCSO

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found.

The LCSO, says that the bodies have been removed from the house.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.

