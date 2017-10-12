UPDATE: Arron Lawson Arrested, Victims Identified in Lawrence County Quadruple Murder

UPDATE: October 14th, 2017 @ 11:25 a.m.

PEDRO, OH (WOWK/WCMH) - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the arrest of Arron Lawson.

The announcement came at 10:53 a.m.

Lawson was wanted for the shooting death of four family members, including 8-year-old Devin Holston.

Devin Holston's mother, Stacy Jackson, Tammy Mcguire, and Don Mcguire were also pronounced dead at the scene.

He is facing at three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawson is being taken into custody.

UPDATE: October 13th, 2017 @ 2:15 a.m.

Charles Taylor, of Ironton, says he lost his sister, brother-in-law, niece and great nephew Wednesday night.

He says his family's pain, shock and loss is made even more intense by the fact that the suspect - Arron Lawson - is a member of the family.

"It's unreal, I mean, we had no clue - even the utmost - what even sparked him to do this. Because he's family too. He's my nephew - it's like family killing family", remarked Taylor.

Taylor described 23-year-old Lawson as "strange", but says the family never saw any violent tendencies or anger in the young man.

More than 100 officers from three states have joined the hunt for Lawson, using everything from 4-wheelers to armored cars and air support to track him down. Taylor says his family cannot feel safe until Lawson is captured.

"Our family is kind of on the...high alert. Because he said he was going to take as many family members as he could, he told that to his stepbrother", Taylor said.

Taylor and his family fear that with four murder counts to his name already, Lawson has nothing to lose by following through on his almost-unthinkable threat.

"I mean, c'mon, he killed 4 people, a few more people isn't going to hurt him none. And our family, you know, are on high alert because he's capable of anything. If you shoot a child, you're capable of shooting anybody", he said.

While law enforcement combs the woods for Lawson, Taylor says all his family can do is stay together and wait for answers in this shocking tragedy.

"I mean you take and you shoot a little kid, and you shoot all the family members and you're relation to them - what kind of person would do that? We're just wanting answers, because, you know, he's family too.", remarked Taylor.

ORIGINAL STORY: October 12th, 2017

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to the LCSO, the 8-year-old's body was put in a place that was hidden.

Deputies say they are searching for Arron Lawson, 23, who is wanted for three counts of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder. Lawson was spotted by a deputy near State Route 141 and Country Road 52 driving a truck at about 12:30 AM, Thursday, but after a short pursuit Lawson crashed the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. An extensive search was conducted for Lawson, but he was able to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lawson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 139 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The mother of Arron Lawson spoke exclusively with us earlier today. Martha Lawson sent us this statement:

"I want Arron found, so that all affected by this, can have some peace."

Deputies in Lawrence County were looking for Devin Holston, 8, after he went missing from a residence where three people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Holston lived at a home in the 15000 block of State Route 93 in Pedro where three adults were found shot to death at about 7 PM, Wednesday. A fourth victim was found at a home about a quarter of a mile away suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head. LCSO

The Twitter account for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine tweeted that the missing child advisory for Holston had been canceled.

A search of the woods near the scene was conducted and Devin was not found.

The LCSO, says that the bodies have been removed from the house.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Lawson is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.

