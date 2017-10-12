UPDATE: Arron Lawson Formally Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder And 1 Charge Of Aggravated Murder

Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
If you love Oreos and want a chance to win thousands of dollars, you’re in luck.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police in Ohio say a naked man tried to use a tomahawk and bayonet to attack officers responding to a call at a home and is now charged with felonious assault.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion.
Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
Police say a man had drunk a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.
Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.
A man in Ohio is wanted for setting a cat on fire and using lighter fluid as an accelerant.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family's yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.