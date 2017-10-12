Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - Police in a Kentucky town say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.

Lancaster police say Bobby G. Shumaker is accused of parking his vehicle in the pick-up line of Lancaster Elementary School before walking behind a nearby service station to sell drugs.

Media outlets report Shumaker is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and wanton endangerment,

Court documents show Shumaker was arrested last week about 15 minutes before students were released. Police say he allegedly tossed 10 Hydrocodone tablets into the school parking lot.

Police say a search of Shumaker's house turned up 2,300 pills and more than $8,000 in cash. A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 6.

