Family held captive by Taliban-linked group released

ISLAMABAD (AP) - The Latest on the release of an American woman, her husband and their three children after being held for years by a group with ties to the Taliban (all times local):
    
6:15 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is praising the release of a family long held by a group with ties to the Taliban. Trump calls Thursday's development a "positive moment" for U.S. relations with Pakistan.
    
He says in a statement that the Pakistani government's "cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America's wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region."
    
Trump says the U.S. hopes "to see this type of cooperation and teamwork in helping secure the release of remaining hostages and in our future joint counterterrorism operations."
    
U.S. and Pakistani officials say an American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years of being held by the Haqqani network in Pakistan.
    
___
    
5:50 p.m.
    
Pakistan's military says soldiers have recovered five Western hostages held by the Taliban for years.
    
Pakistan's army did not name those held, only saying it worked with U.S. intelligence officials to track down the hostages and free them after discovering they had been brought into Pakistan.
    
However, two army officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday identified the hostages as Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their children who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.
    
Caitlan Coleman had told her family she gave birth to two children in captivity.

