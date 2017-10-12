3 doses of Narcan saves Ohio 18-month-old who overdosed on heroi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 doses of Narcan saves Ohio 18-month-old who overdosed on heroin

Courtesy: WTOL Courtesy: WTOL

TOLEDO, OH (WOWK) - An 18-month-old boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin on Monday, October 9th, 2017. 

According to WTOL, after the child and his sibling returned from a park at Ashwood and Stickney Road, the 18-month-old put the drugs in his mouth.

The child's mother took him to St Vincent's Medical Center after she realized he was not responsive, WTOL reports it took three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life. He spent the night in the ICU, but police tell WTOL that they believe he has been released. 

The more drugs ingested, the more Narcan has to be used. This leaves some to wonder if there are harmful effects to giving someone, that small, three doses of Narcan.

Dr. Mike Pickett, a Mercy Health emergency room doctor, told WTOL that all Narcan does is potentially reverse an opioid overdose.  And as the opioid epidemic has taken hold in the community, a number of kids accidentally putting the drugs in their mouth has increased.

Lieutenant Robert Chromik with the Lucas County DART team told WTOL the kind of drugs hitting the community is scary.  Some, including fetanyl, kills adults instantly, which makes it even scarier if kids get them in their hands. 

Both police and children's services are still investigating Monday night's incident. 

