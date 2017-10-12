Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a DOH mower on I-77 near Kenna in Jackson County this morning.

The accident was reported near mile marker 127 around 10:30 A.M.

According to Department of Highways official, Carrie Jones, a passenger vehicle collided with a DOH mower and caught fire.

Two people within the vehicle were pronounced deceased and one DOH worker has been transported with a "serious" head injury.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

All northbound lanes are shut down at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

