Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-35 have reopened following three semis.
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, US-23 has reopened following this afternoon's shooting.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
After the shooting, the four-year-old boy reportedly walked to one of the nearest homes, according to people who live in the area.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has canceled the Endangered Missing Child Advisory for an 8-year-old child in Lawrence County, Ohio
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
According to Steubenville officials, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”
More than 100 new full-time customer service jobs are coming to Huntington, West Virginia.
