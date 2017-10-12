Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker, Roa - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two dead, one injured in I-77 accident involving DOH worker, Road Reopens

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 127, not far from Kenna.

Two people within the vehicle were pronounced deceased and one DOH worker has been transported with a "serious" head injury.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

All northbound lanes are shut down at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

