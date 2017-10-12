Diono car seats recalled because they may not protect kids in crash

More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.
More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.
Toys “R” Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys because the rubber knobs and plastic back can detach and pose a choking hazard to infants.
Toys “R” Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys because the rubber knobs and plastic back can detach and pose a choking hazard to infants.
They have received 372 incident reports, including four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.
They have received 372 incident reports, including four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Mazda is recalling midsize cars in the U.S. because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.
Mazda is recalling midsize cars in the U.S. because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.
Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
According to Steubenville officials, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.
According to Steubenville officials, the search continues for a man who reportedly fell into the Ohio River near the Steubenville marina.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".