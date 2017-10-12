Southwest to begin flying to Hawaii

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...
Equifax, Inc. is looking into another possible breach, just one month after the company disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people.
Equifax, Inc. is looking into another possible breach, just one month after the company disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people.
HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week. The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene. Ollie had severe lacerat...
HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week. The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene. Ollie had severe lacerat...
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
A plan is in place to transform a vacant hospital in Milton, WV into a 'Grand Hotel' with 100 rooms with a nine-hole golf course.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this developing story.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
Supermarket operator Kroger says it is considering selling its gas station convenience stores. Kroger Co. says the business, which has more than 780 stores and 11,000 employees, would be more valuable outside of the company.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.