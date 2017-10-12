TV News Report Leads Man To Old Shirt, $24 Million Jackpot - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

TV News Report Leads Man To Old Shirt, $24 Million Jackpot

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.

Jimmie Smith, of East Orange, claimed a $24.1 million New York lottery jackpot on May 23, two days before the prize would have expired.

The New York Lottery released his name Wednesday after a review was completed.

The retired security guard told lottery officials he’s been buying lottery tickets in New York and New Jersey since the 1960s but doesn’t rush to see whether he’s won. He said he’d check them when he had the time.

Smith says he bought the ticket from a grocery and tobacco shop in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

He chose to receive the payout over 26 years.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • TV News Report Leads Man To Old Shirt, $24 Million Jackpot

    TV News Report Leads Man To Old Shirt, $24 Million Jackpot

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:05:55 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.

    NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.

  • Southwest to begin flying to Hawaii

    Southwest to begin flying to Hawaii

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:38:28 GMT
    Southwest Airlines plane (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)Southwest Airlines plane (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...

  • Equifax may have been breached again

    Equifax may have been breached again

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-10-12 19:19:27 GMT

    Equifax, Inc. is looking into another possible breach, just one month after the company disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people.

    Equifax, Inc. is looking into another possible breach, just one month after the company disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of 145.5 million people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.