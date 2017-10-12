Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death.

WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty.

It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7.

According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the store, banging it against a washer and other objects in the process.

Root then put the dog back onto the grooming table and tried to finish grooming the dog, according to the Forsyth Herald.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital and pronounced dead.

According to police, Root originally claimed the dog had a seizure before witnesses came forward.

Witnesses told police this was not the first time they saw Root abuse an animal, but it was the first time she caused an animal’s death.