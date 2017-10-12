Pedestrian Killed in Eastern Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Killed in Eastern Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

US-23 was closed for about 3 hours as a result of the incident but has since reopened.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

