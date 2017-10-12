3-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Truck In Jackson County, - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Truck In Jackson County, West Virginia

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE STORY: 10/12/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in Cottageville in Jackson County on Old Mill Road.

Jackson County EMS, Cottageville and Ripley Fire Departments, Jackson County Deputy Sheriff's, and West Virginia State Police are all on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/12/17 @ 10:20 p.m.

According to Jackson County Director of Emergency Services, multiple agencies are responding to the scene of a young child who was hit by a truck.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in Cottageville, in Jackson County. 

Authorities tell us that a young child, believed to be 3 years of age was hit by a truck near the Cottageville Post Office.

Jackson County EMS, Cottageville and Ripley Fire Departments, Jackson County Deputy Sheriff's, and West Virginia State Police are all on scene.

The child was transported to Jackson General Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also tell us that they have a helicopter on stand by as they work to stabilize the patient.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the accident.

There are no details as to the extent of injuries sustained or if any charges are to be filed in relation to the incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

