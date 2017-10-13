Body found in Huntington being investigated as murder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside.

Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

