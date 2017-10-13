Person Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Huntington Identified

UPDATE: 10/19/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department has identified the murder victim from Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, as Dominique Deandre Brown, 28 of Detroit.

According to a release, officers responding to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of Hite Avenue found Brown shot to death.

At the time of his death, Brown was wanted by federal authorities for violation of supervised release stemming from his conviction in the Smoking Aces undercover operation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or 911.

ORIGINAL: 10/13/17

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside.

Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.