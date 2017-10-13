High-Tech Jobs in WV on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

In South Charleston they're applauding a new effort to bring high-tech jobs to West Virginia, and training the next generation in the Mountain State for that work.

"It's those hundreds of thousands of empty coding and cyber jobs that have made us very interest in figuring out, how do we make sure we have the right educational pathways all across the state, so that our young people, workers who may need to transition, can get into good paying jobs," said Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect.

This week on "Inside West Virginia Politics," we will be discussing the future of high-tech in the Mountain State, including building a statewide broadband network to reach everyone.

"I've created a Senate Rural Broadband Caucus to join with my colleagues to talk about the issues of rural America, because all these jobs are great. But if you can't connect, the door is shut for you," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

A big computer field with lots of jobs, is in cyber security.

"Every week we are opposed to security, basically cyber. What's happening, who's trying to attack, who's hacking? Russia knows they can't compete with us militarily. Russia doesn't have the economy to do that. You know what they're doing? They're spending all their money on trolls," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Also this week, we'll talk about the impact from passage of the the road bond referendum.

