Clendenin Among Clean Community Award Recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the recipients of the “Clean County and Clean Community Awards” and has also recognized three educators as “Environmental Teachers of the Year.”

The seven municipalities recognized as “Clean Communities” are:

Buckhannon, Upshur County ($500 Grand Prize) Beech Bottom, Brooke County New Cumberland, Hancock County Wardensville, Hardy County Clendenin, Kanawha County Pleasant Valley, Marion County Elkins, Randolph County

Communities that did not receive a cash prize will receive a glass award signifying their achievement and if necessary, two road signs designating their community as a Make It Shine Clean Community.

Four counties were recognized as “Clean Counties”:

Upshur County Solid Waste Authority ($2,000 first place award) Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority ($1,000 second place award) Boone County Solid Waste Authority and Putnam County Solid Waste Authority (Tied for third place, and will each receive $500)

The “Environmental Teachers of the Year” are:

Elementary: Susan Vandall, Shady Spring Elementary in Raleigh County Intermediate: Thanh Ashman, Patch Science After School Program in Roane County High School: Ruth Ellen Windom, Ritchie County High School

Each Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 personal award and a $1,000 award to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education in the classroom.

Each award will be presented at the Association of West Virginia Solid Waste Authorities annual meeting on Oct. 23 at Pipestem Resort.

“This year’s recipients come from all across West Virginia and prove that no matter where you live in our state or how many people live in your community, protecting our environment is something we can all agree on,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton.

“Congratulations to all of the recipients, and I encourage all of them to continue their good work in promoting clean communities and providing a quality education for our young people.”