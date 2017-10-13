Amish teen charged with DUI in buggy

Friday, October 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-10-13 23:43:35 GMT
Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:58:06 GMT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:24:13 GMT
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...
Friday, October 13 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 21:34:40 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the recipients of the “Clean County and Clean Community Awards” and has also recognized three educators as “Environmental Teachers of the Year.” The seven municipalities recognized as “Clean Communities” are: Buckhannon, Upshur County ($500 Grand Prize) Beech Bottom, Brooke County New Cumberland, Hancock County Wardensville, Hardy County ...
Friday, October 13 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:16:59 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump assured a high-profile gathering of Christian conservatives on Friday that his administration will defend religious organizations, promising a return to traditional American values while again subtly stoking the fire he helped ignite over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. “How times have changed, but you know what, now they are changing back again, just remember that,” Trump told the cheering crowd. Trump, the...
Thursday, October 12 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:38:28 GMT
Southwest Airlines plane (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...
Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-12 01:37:47 GMT
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: A woman walks past Coach bags in a window of Macy's flagship store, May 12, 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — To better incorporate all of the brands it now owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry. The luxury goods company that came to prominence in the “Mad Men” era now owns brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co. as well. CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the name Tapestry is more inclusive. Coach acquired Stuart Weitzman in 2015 in a deal valued up to $574 million. It spent $2.4 billion for Kate Spade t...
Wednesday, October 11 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-10-12 01:11:28 GMT
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Fueled by the return of strong winds, the wildfires tearing through California wine country exploded in size and number Wednesday as authorities ordered new evacuations and the death toll climbed to 21 — a figure expected to rise higher still. Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses. ...
Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
Friday, October 13 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:34:19 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
