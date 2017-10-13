Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adve - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adventure

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world.

On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and it only runs six weeks a year. Hold on, it's going to be a bumpy ride. 

Jo-Beth Stamm lead our group on a two-day trip down the rapids.

“It's about to get real!”, Abney exclaimed.

She’s been tackling the Gauley as a guide for twelve years.

“They call the Gauley the ‘beast of the east’, stated Stamm. “It earns its name. There are 5 Class V rapids. The last Class V is a 14 foot cascading waterfall slide.”

The 5 Class V rapids on the Upper Gauley include: Insignificant, Pillow Rock, Lost Paddle, Iron Ring and Sweet’s Falls.

“Oh yeah, Here it is!,” Abney stated.

Gear needed (and provided) for the Gauley: Lifejacket, paddle, helmet and wetsuit (available to rent).

The Gauley is a dam controlled river and every fall, it gets a surge of power when the Army Corps of Engineers releases 22 days of ratable whitewater.

“They release the dam at a level usually around 2800 cubic feet per second of water which makes for amazing whitewater downstream,” added Stamm.

Water is released from the bottom of the dam and it can make the river much colder.

Stamm has rafted river all over North America, Indonesia and Africa.

“The Upper Gauley River is still my favorite river I've ever been on,” stated Stamm. “It just really packs a punch! Not just your big five rapids but every rapid in between can be challenging and just so much fun.”

And, after rafting on 3 continents myself, I couldn’t agree more. Conquering the Gauley ranks on the top of my list.

“I've rafted all over the world but this is intense!”, exclaimed Abney.

And, as one final salute to the great Gauley, I accept our guide’s challenge and give a tip of my paddle to Pillow Rock as we passed it in the Class V rapid.

I’m Clay Abney, remember, whether you're taming the rapids or floating the river, get outside and make adventure part of your next destination.

For more information: https://www.adventuresonthegorge.com/adventures/whitewater-rafting/fall-upper-gauley-river-white-water-rafting

