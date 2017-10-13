Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. 

The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide.  The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll.

One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat."

Another Arby's customer, Jamie Flanagan, tells us, "I'm gonna give it a try. It sounds neat. No one else in the area, that I know of, has done anything like this."

And then, there are those who were just plain excited.  Lois Prassack, was a fan of the change, "Oh, I'm so excited about this!  Wow!"

If you're eager, like Lois, to give Arby's new venison sandwich a try, you'll want to get in line early.  During a test-run in select locations last year, Arby's ran out of the meat in just a few hours.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches

    Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches

    Friday, October 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:36:17 GMT
    It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's.  The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide.  The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
    It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's.  The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide.  The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...

  • Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adventure

    Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adventure

    Friday, October 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-10-13 23:43:35 GMT
    Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...
    Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...

  • Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL

    Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL

    Friday, October 13 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:58:06 GMT
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Truck In Jackson County, West Virginia

    3-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Truck In Jackson County, West Virginia

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:36:36 GMT

    Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.

    Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.

  • UPDATE: Arron Lawson Arrested, Victims Identified in Lawrence County Quadruple Murder

    Family of Quadruple Murder Victims Seek Answers in Tragedy

    Friday, October 13 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-10-13 20:50:09 GMT

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

  • Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death

    Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
    FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
    FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.