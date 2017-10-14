Tense Moments At WVU Friday Night

The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat.

Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident.

At around 8:30 p.m. Friday three prank calls were received at the Burger King in the Mountainlair. The last call contained the threat. University Police determined, out of an abundance of caution, that the building should be evacuated and a sweep conducted with UPD K-9 explosive units. That sweep came up with nothing and the building reopened with an all-clear right around 10 p.m.

There was no reason to believe this was a credible threat. UPD was able to track the calls and speak with the juvenile who confessed to making the prank calls. A juvenile petition has been filed for: Threat of Mass Violence and Telephone Misuse. The Threat of Mass Violence charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The Misuse of Telephone equipment to harass carries a maximum fine of $500 and up to 3 years in prison.

Here’s a quote from Chief Bob Roberts:

"Parents should insure that their children are responsibly trained in the use of telephones before giving them cell phones, as the potential penalty can be severe,” University Police Chief Bob Roberts said. "These ‘pranks' create expenditures of tight financial resources as well as it creates alarm and panic for many in our communities. In today’s environment it is not funny or acceptable.”

We will update with any new information as the story develops.