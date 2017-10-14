One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In Eastern Kanawha County

Saturday, October 14 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-10-14 17:59:51 GMT
A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. According to dispatchers, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries. No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. According to dispatchers, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries. No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
Friday, October 13 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:34:19 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:11:13 GMT
WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...
WAYNE, WV (WOWK) - A high school assistant principal has been charged with DUI after failing a field sobriety test Saturday night. According to a criminal complaint, Joe Brumfield, 48, of Huntington, was arrested after an officer received a report of a reckless driver in the Lavalette area. Police noticed Brumfield's vehicle on 5th Street Road in Lavalette , which matched the description, cross into a construction zone and almost strike a barrel. After approaching the vehicle, poli...
Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:16:45 GMT
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a "large quantity" drug operation. According to a release, Anthony Biggs and Phillip Osborne, both of Huntington, were arrested after officers found crystal methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and cash. Police believe both suspects were involved in the transportation of the drugs from Huntington to northern and central areas of Wayne County. Biggs is facing charges&nb...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a "large quantity" drug operation. According to a release, Anthony Biggs and Phillip Osborne, both of Huntington, were arrested after officers found crystal methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and cash. Police believe both suspects were involved in the transportation of the drugs from Huntington to northern and central areas of Wayne County. Biggs is facing charges&nb...
Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:24:13 GMT
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:58:06 GMT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
Friday, October 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:31:23 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees will get a 2 percent increase in benefits next year. It’s the largest increase since 2012 but comes to only $25 a month for the average beneficiary. The Social Security Administration announced the cost–of-living increase Friday. The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. That’s about...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees will get a 2 percent increase in benefits next year. It’s the largest increase since 2012 but comes to only $25 a month for the average beneficiary. The Social Security Administration announced the cost–of-living increase Friday. The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. That’s about...
Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:49:30 GMT
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Friday, October 13 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:34:19 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...
Friday, October 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:36:17 GMT
It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138