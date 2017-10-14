One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In E - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In Eastern Kanawha County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. 

According to dispatchers, the incident  happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries.

No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

