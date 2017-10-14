One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In Eastern Kanawha County

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog's death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws'sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...

UPDATE: Arron Lawson Arrested, Victims Identified in Lawrence County Quadruple Murder Family of Quadruple Murder Victims Seek Answers in Tragedy The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

Amish teen charged with DUI in buggy NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn't have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy's lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...

Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...

Social Security benefits to rise by 2 percent in 2018 WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees will get a 2 percent increase in benefits next year. It's the largest increase since 2012 but comes to only $25 a month for the average beneficiary. The Social Security Administration announced the cost–of-living increase Friday. The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. That's about...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

Body found in Huntington being investigated as murder HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...