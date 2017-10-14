New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To St - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift.

According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.

However, WJBK reports, Pattison were terminated from his new job after several African-American firefighters were offended by the gift.

The story garnered so much nation attention that even Snopes.com investigated whether it was true or not. The conclusion: It is in fact true, according to Snopes, which says most social media responses claim Pattison’s termination was an overreaction.

There’s even a Change.org petition requesting Pattison be reinstated.

“A man lost his job over bringing fruit…FRUIT….to meet his new coworkers. When will this nonsense stop?!” The petition reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had more than 400 signatures.

Pattison told WJBK that the watermelon wasn’t meant to be offensive and it wasn’t a joke when he brought it into the fire station.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Pro-Trump States Most Affected By His Health Care Decision

    Pro-Trump States Most Affected By His Health Care Decision

    Saturday, October 14 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:57:00 GMT

    President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.

    President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.

  • New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

    New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-14 19:44:07 GMT

    DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations. 

    DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations. 

  • Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches

    Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches

    Friday, October 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:36:17 GMT
    It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's.  The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide.  The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
    It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's.  The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide.  The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

    New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-14 19:44:07 GMT

    DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations. 

    DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations. 

  • Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death

    Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
    FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
    FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...

  • UPDATE: Arron Lawson Formally Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder And 1 Charge Of Aggravated Murder

    UPDATE: Arron Lawson Formally Charged With 3 Counts Of Murder And 1 Charge Of Aggravated Murder

    Saturday, October 14 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-10-14 21:14:12 GMT

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.