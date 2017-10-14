More News More>>

Pro-Trump States Most Affected By His Health Care Decision President Donald Trump's decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.

New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.

Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...

Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adventure Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...

Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...

Amish teen charged with DUI in buggy NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn't have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy's lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...

Clendenin Among Clean Community Award Recipients CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the recipients of the "Clean County and Clean Community Awards" and has also recognized three educators as "Environmental Teachers of the Year." The seven municipalities recognized as "Clean Communities" are: Buckhannon, Upshur County ($500 Grand Prize) Beech Bottom, Brooke County New Cumberland, Hancock County Wardensville, Hardy County ...

Pres. Trump pledges a return to religious values, and "Merry Christmas" WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump assured a high-profile gathering of Christian conservatives on Friday that his administration will defend religious organizations, promising a return to traditional American values while again subtly stoking the fire he helped ignite over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. "How times have changed, but you know what, now they are changing back again, just remember that," Trump told the cheering crowd. Trump, the...