New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift

President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man says a television news report led him to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands. The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California. “Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer ...
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
