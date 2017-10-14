Scioto County Fatal Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Scioto County Fatal Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.

The following release was sent out:

West Portsmouth – On Friday October 13th at 9:27 a.m. the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a three vehicle crash on State Route 73 near milepost 21 in West Portsmouth, Washington Township.

Manuel A. Perez, 60, of West Portsmouth, Ohio was operating a green 2002 Kia Sportage northbound and had stopped to make a left turn into a private business. While Mr. Perez was stopped, he was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew C. Richardson, 24, of Piketon, Ohio. Mr. Richardson was operating a red 2010 Dodge Ram 1500.

Upon being struck Mr. Perez’ vehicle rotated into the southbound lanes of travel and Mr. Richardson’s vehicle continued northbound, striking a guardrail and eventually overturning. As Mr. Perez’ vehicle entered the southbound lanes he was struck and ejected from his vehicle by a grey 2003 Honda Odyssey being operated by Freddie G. Younker, 21, of Otway, Ohio.

Manuel A. Perez was transported to Grant Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. Freddie G. Younker and two passengers from his vehicle were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with varying injuries.

Post 73 was assisted on scene by Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance.

The crash remains under further investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

