Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With DUI

Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with
Driving Under The Influence.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell  was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.

The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. along Center Street in Princeton. 

Princeton Rescue Squad responded to the scene but no injuries were reported.  Russell was arraigned by Magistrate Sandra Dorsey and released on a $5,000 Bond.

The incident remains under investigation, by the Sheriff's Department, stay tuned to WOWK 13 News for updates on this developing story. 

