Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With DUI Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.

One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In Eastern Kanawha County A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. According to dispatchers, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries. No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog's death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws'sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...

Body found in Huntington being investigated as murder HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a murder after a body was found in Huntington earlier this morning. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, a body was discovered on the 2800 block of Hite Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle where they found the body inside. Chief Ciccarelli said that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do not have a suspect at this ti...