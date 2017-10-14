A Kanawha County Family Escapes An Early Morning House Fire

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Emergency crews tell 13 News that a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Jackson County, WV.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened following a double fatal crash in Jackson County.
An 18-month-old Ohio boy is recovering after overdosing on heroin and being given three doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
