Twitter Turns Over ‘Handles’ of 201 Russia-Linked Accounts

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or “handles,” of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough.
The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
What remains unclear is whether posts associated with those accounts have been deleted from Twitter’s servers. Politico reported on Friday that the company had deleted the tweets in line with its privacy policy. Twitter had no comment on that report.
The company’s policy calls for removing tweets that a user deletes on their own. But that policy also states that some tweets can survive the process. For instance, retweets of deleted tweets will remain live if the retweeter added a comment. Twitter also can’t remove tweets that have been temporarily stored, or “cached,” by services such as Google or reposted on other sites.
Twitter might be able to recover some information about any deleted tweets, according to another person familiar with the situation who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation. That person added that the company is working with investigators to find information that’s useful.
The account handles previously hadn’t been submitted in part due to legal privacy issues, the person said.
Twitter is set to appear Nov. 1 before the Senate intelligence committee at a public hearing. Both Facebook and Google have been invited to testify at the same hearing.
Twitter previously uncovered the accounts linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency — a notorious “troll farm” known for pushing out pro-Russian positions via fake accounts — by using information provided by Facebook, which found 470 Russia-linked pages or accounts. After looking for patterns linking those accounts and pages to accounts on its service, Twitter said it had suspended 22 accounts that pushed divisive social or political issues during the 2016 campaign. It found another 179 related or linked accounts and took action against those that violated its spam rules.
The company enforces an anti-spam policy against bots and human users that exhibit unusual behavior. Such flags include having multiple accounts repeatedly retweet the same posts or having multiple accounts follow or block other users.
After Twitter’s initial closed-door briefing with the Senate committee late last month, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner — the top Democrat on the committee — called the company’s findings “frankly inadequate ” and “derivative” of Facebook’s work.
Saturday, October 14 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-10-15 01:46:00 GMT
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The California wildfires raced toward wineries and the historic town of Sonoma on Saturday, chasing hundreds more people from their homes and threatening to roll back firefighters’ modest gains against fires that stretched across a 100-mile swath of Northern California. Propelled by stiff winds, the fires damaged or destroyed several buildings in the middle of the night before crews halted their advance at the edge of Sonoma, where firefighters spent...
Saturday, October 14 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-15 01:07:11 GMT
Saturday, October 14 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:57:00 GMT
President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.
Saturday, October 14 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-14 19:44:07 GMT
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
Friday, October 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:36:17 GMT
It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...
Friday, October 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-10-13 23:43:35 GMT
Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:58:06 GMT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland’s 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:24:13 GMT
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month. John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department. Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling ...
Friday, October 13 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 21:34:40 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the recipients of the “Clean County and Clean Community Awards” and has also recognized three educators as “Environmental Teachers of the Year.” The seven municipalities recognized as “Clean Communities” are: Buckhannon, Upshur County ($500 Grand Prize) Beech Bottom, Brooke County New Cumberland, Hancock County Wardensville, Hardy County ...
Friday, October 13 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-10-13 19:16:59 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump assured a high-profile gathering of Christian conservatives on Friday that his administration will defend religious organizations, promising a return to traditional American values while again subtly stoking the fire he helped ignite over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. “How times have changed, but you know what, now they are changing back again, just remember that,” Trump told the cheering crowd. Trump, the...
Saturday, October 14 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-10-14 19:44:07 GMT
Friday, October 13 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:11:07 GMT
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog’s death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws’sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...
Friday, October 13 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:24:13 GMT
Saturday, October 14 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:57:00 GMT
Friday, October 13 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-13 22:58:06 GMT
Saturday, October 14 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-10-14 17:59:51 GMT
A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. According to dispatchers, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries. No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
