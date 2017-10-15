More News More>>

Death Toll From Most Powerful Bomb Blast Witnessed In Somalia's Capital Rises MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The death toll from the most powerful bomb blast witnessed in Somalia's capital rose to 231 with more than 275 injured, making it the deadliest single attack ever in this Horn of Africa nation, said a senator. Abshir Abdi Ahmed said the toll comes from doctors at hospitals he has visited in Mogadishu. Many of the bodies in hospital mortuaries have not yet been identified, he said. Saturday's blast is the single deadliest attack ever in this...

Hogwarts Express Rescues Stranded Family In Scotland LONDON (AP) — As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland. The train that took Harry Potter to school was played onscreen by the Jacobite steam train , which runs on a remote and scenic route through the Scottish Highlands. On Friday, it made an unscheduled stop to pick up a family of six that was stranded when a storm washed away their canoe. Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of 6 and 12 were st...

Wildfires, Now Up To 100 Miles Wide, Threaten More Wineries SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The California wildfires raced toward wineries and the historic town of Sonoma on Saturday, chasing hundreds more people from their homes and threatening to roll back firefighters' modest gains against fires that stretched across a 100-mile swath of Northern California. Propelled by stiff winds, the fires damaged or destroyed several buildings in the middle of the night before crews halted their advance at the edge of Sonoma, where firefighters spent...

Twitter Turns Over 'Handles' of 201 Russia-Linked Accounts MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or "handles," of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough. The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly abo...

Pro-Trump States Most Affected By His Health Care Decision President Donald Trump's decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.

New Firefighter Reportedly Fired For Fringing A Watermelon To Station As Welcoming Gift DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.

Arby's to Bring Back Venison Sandwiches It's deer season... not just for hunters, but also for those who eat at Arby's. The fast-food chain announcing it will be selling venison sandwiches in its more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The sandwich will feature thick-cut venison steak, topped with onions, berry sauce, and served on a toasted roll. One consumer, Milly Beery, tells us it feels like a healthier option, "I don't like a lot of fat, I actually like the drier meat." Another Arby's&nbs...

Taking a Wild Ride on the Gauley on this Week's Destination Adventure Imagine a river that remains relatively mild all summer long until a small window in the fall when people from all over the world flock to take a wild ride on it. For about 6 weeks each season, that happens right here in West Virginia when the Gauley becomes one of the most epic river runs in the world. On this weeks Destination Adventure, I'm here at Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to take you down one of the most extreme whitewater rivers in North America and...

Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL — the airport code for the Finnish capital — for the last time. The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport. Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local. The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday th...