Authorities In Huntington Are Investigating A Stabbing

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue.

The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m.

1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

