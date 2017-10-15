Authorities In Huntington Are Investigating A Stabbing Authorities In Huntington Are Investigating A Stabbing Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue. The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m. 1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue. The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m. 1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With DUI
Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.

One Person Transported To The Hospital Following A Stabbing In Eastern Kanawha County
A man was transported to the hospital following a stabbing early Saturday morning. According to dispatchers, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Elaine Drive in Rand. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is being described as non-life threatening injuries. No other details pertaining to the incident have been released, or no arrests have been made. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Pet groomer accused of choking, kicking and dragging dog to death
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — The owner of a pet grooming store in Georgia is accused of animal abuse that led to a dog's death. WAGA reports Michelle Root, owner of Paws'sh Paws, was charged with felony animal cruelty. It started when a dog named Meko started running to the back of the store while another employee was grooming it on October 7. According to a police report, Root choked the dog to the point of unconsciousness and dragged it to the front of the s...