I-77 Is Now Back Open Following Semi Accident

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
 A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound

The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza.

Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

