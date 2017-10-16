Multi-vehicle crash on Lee St. in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multi-vehicle crash on Lee St. in Charleston



According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are responding to the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street after multiple vehicles crash.

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles has rolled over. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 Monday morning near the OneStop gas station. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

No word on injuries at this time.

Stay with 13 News for updates. 

