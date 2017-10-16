Toddler drowns after falling in ice cream shop’s grease pit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toddler drowns after falling in ice cream shop’s grease pit

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –  The Lee County Coroner’s Office announced a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.

Coroner Bill Harris says 3-year-old Sadie Andrews was playing with her siblings behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop on East University Drive when she fell into a grease trap around 1 p.m.

Harris says video surveillance shows the toddler falling through the cover to the six-foot-deep in-ground container.

The video also shows the girl was stuck in the pit for around five to 10 minutes until she was found unresponsive.

CPR was performed on the scene before the girl was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center. Harris says she was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

The case has so far been ruled an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.

The coroner asks the community to please keep this family in your prayers as they suffer through this tragedy.

