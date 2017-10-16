Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV

Posted: Updated:

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

Troopers say a northbound car crossed the center line on State Route 12 in Seneca County and struck the SUV on Sunday evening.

The patrol says the infant, Dhruv Misra, and the driver from the car, 21-year-old Casey Monroe, of Burgoon, died at a Toledo hospital early Monday.

Two adults and a 2-year-old child in the SUV were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Troopers say the children were in proper safety seats, and the adults in the SUV wore safety belts. The other driver did not.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV

    Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV

    The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

    The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

  • Toddler drowns after falling in ice cream shop’s grease pit

    Toddler drowns after falling in ice cream shop’s grease pit

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-10-16 14:34:58 GMT

    Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.

    Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.

  • Multi-vehicle crash on Lee St. in Charleston

    Multi-vehicle crash on Lee St. in Charleston

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-10-16 12:30:50 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates. 

    Stay with 13 News for updates. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.