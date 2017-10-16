Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in northern Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

Troopers say a northbound car crossed the center line on State Route 12 in Seneca County and struck the SUV on Sunday evening.

The patrol says the infant, Dhruv Misra, and the driver from the car, 21-year-old Casey Monroe, of Burgoon, died at a Toledo hospital early Monday.

Two adults and a 2-year-old child in the SUV were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Troopers say the children were in proper safety seats, and the adults in the SUV wore safety belts. The other driver did not.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.