Head-on crash kills Ohio driver in car, newborn in SUV

The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza. Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped. Please avoid the area if at all possible. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza. Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped. Please avoid the area if at all possible. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that resulted in a fatality.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
The Mountainlair on the campus of West Virginia University had to be evacuated last night do to a bomb threat. Authorities sent out the following press release following the incident. At around 8:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A pedestrian has been killed in eastern Kentucky Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on US-23 in the Ivel area of Floyd County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the pedestrian was killed on the highway. There are no other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — A Detroit firefighter was fired for bringing a watermelon to the station as a welcoming gift. According to WJBK, Robert Pattison, 41, brought a watermelon as part of the tradition of new firefighters bringing gifts to help introduce themselves at their assigned stations.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".