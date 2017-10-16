Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security

Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
The mother of a severely impaired 4-year-old boy is hoping to give her son birthday cards from across the country to celebrate a milestone that some thought the child might never reach.
President Donald Trump’s decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that was benefiting roughly 6 million Americans helps fulfill a campaign promise, but it also risks harming some of the very people who helped him win the presidency.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon.
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
