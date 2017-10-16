More News More>>

Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...

Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.

Mom requests birthday cards to mark impaired son's birthday The mother of a severely impaired 4-year-old boy is hoping to give her son birthday cards from across the country to celebrate a milestone that some thought the child might never reach.

Northern Michigan University Offers Marijuana Degree MGN Online MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A university in Michigan is offering an unusual degree — in marijuana. Northern Michigan University in Marquette began its medical plant chemistry program this semester, with about a dozen students in the first class, the Detroit Free Press reported . The program combines chemistry, biology, botany, horticulture, marketing and finance. It's an unusual program. Other universities offer classes on marijuana policy and law. And places...

Rock Hill Schools Will Have Grief Counselors On Site After Tragic Murders IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County. The Ironton Tribune reports Rock Hill Local School Superintendent Wes Hairston says classes will resume Monday after being canceled Thursday and Friday. Rock Hill second-grader Devin Holston was killed Wednesday in the unincorporated area of Pedro (PEE'-droh) along with his mother, 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, and...

Death Toll From Most Powerful Bomb Blast Witnessed In Somalia's Capital Rises MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The death toll from the most powerful bomb blast witnessed in Somalia's capital rose to 231 with more than 275 injured, making it the deadliest single attack ever in this Horn of Africa nation, said a senator. Abshir Abdi Ahmed said the toll comes from doctors at hospitals he has visited in Mogadishu. Many of the bodies in hospital mortuaries have not yet been identified, he said. Saturday's blast is the single deadliest attack ever in this...

Hogwarts Express Rescues Stranded Family In Scotland LONDON (AP) — As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland. The train that took Harry Potter to school was played onscreen by the Jacobite steam train , which runs on a remote and scenic route through the Scottish Highlands. On Friday, it made an unscheduled stop to pick up a family of six that was stranded when a storm washed away their canoe. Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of 6 and 12 were st...

Wildfires, Now Up To 100 Miles Wide, Threaten More Wineries SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The California wildfires raced toward wineries and the historic town of Sonoma on Saturday, chasing hundreds more people from their homes and threatening to roll back firefighters' modest gains against fires that stretched across a 100-mile swath of Northern California. Propelled by stiff winds, the fires damaged or destroyed several buildings in the middle of the night before crews halted their advance at the edge of Sonoma, where firefighters spent...

Twitter Turns Over 'Handles' of 201 Russia-Linked Accounts MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or "handles," of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough. The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly abo...