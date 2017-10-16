Car Strikes Fruth Pharamacy in Teays Valley

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.

A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza. Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped. Please avoid the area if at all possible. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A semi truck has jackknifed on I-77 southbound The accident happened near mile marker 81 near the toll plaza. Troopers are on scene, and all southbound traffic is currently stopped. Please avoid the area if at all possible. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — California fire authorities said Sunday they have turned a corner in battling several of the wildfires that have devastated wine country and other parts of the state over the past week. Some counties were preparing to let more evacuees return to their homes amid improving weather. The winds that have been fanning the deadliest and most destructive cluster of wildfires in California history did not kick up overnight as much as feared. “Conditions hav...