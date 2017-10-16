Inmate Found After Escaping Correctional Facility - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inmate Found After Escaping Correctional Facility

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One inmate has been found after escaping in Jackson County Sunday.

According to a release, on Sunday, the Jackson County Correctional Facility had an escape of Nathan A. Christman, 26.

Christman was being held on a probation violation. The escape was reported as a door malfunction and the inmate walked away.

After the investigation was completed, the door did not malfunction.

Personnel from Aramark, who handle the food preparation service, did not shut the door completely.

Nathan Christman was a trustee that helped in the kitchen. This assignment gave him access to that door.

The jail staff worked very quickly to advise road units and other law enforcement in the area.

With the help of tips and quick response of law enforcement, Nathan Christman was captured at East View Dr. Jackson, Ohio by deputies.

