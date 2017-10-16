Dry Conditions Lead to Brush Fires in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dry Conditions Lead to Brush Fires in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Volunteer Fire Department
Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Volunteer Fire Department
Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Volunteer Fire Department

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire.

That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the high winds had sparked another fire in an unburned area of the woods.

Several units, including personnel from Clover Fire, Walton Fire, Gandeeville Fire, Reedy Fire, Spencer Fire, Newton Fire, and Clay Fire responded to the scene. The WVDNR also responded.

Approximately 40-50 acres were burning according to the department, and the high winds were pushing the fire up a mountain in that area to thick brush.

Units worked for roughly 7 hours attempting to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

A larger fire in eastern West Virginia that has burned 198 acres in the Monongahela National Forest is about 50 percent contained, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, that wildfire began on October 2nd in Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg and is still burning. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Dry Conditions Lead to Brush Fires in West Virginia

    Dry Conditions Lead to Brush Fires in West Virginia

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:43:04 GMT
    Newton Volunteer Fire DepartmentNewton Volunteer Fire Department
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire. That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the ...

  • Arron Lawson has No Bond set after Hearing

    Arron Lawson has No Bond set after Hearing

    Monday, October 16 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-10-16 21:02:41 GMT

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

  • Car Strikes Fruth Pharamacy in Teays Valley

    Car Strikes Fruth Pharamacy in Teays Valley

    Monday, October 16 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:07:50 GMT

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded after a vehicle struck Fruth Pharmacy in Teays Valley this afternoon.

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded after a vehicle struck Fruth Pharmacy in Teays Valley this afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.