Dry Conditions Lead to Brush Fires in West Virginia

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dry weather conditions have resulted in brush fires popping up in the Mountain State.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, a brushfire reported Saturday night near the 2200 block of Tariff Road initially burned 10 acres in that area. Crews spent about 6 hour working to eliminate the fire.

That fire rekindled at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday due to high winds in the area. Units checked on hot spots from the initial fire and found that the high winds had sparked another fire in an unburned area of the woods.

Several units, including personnel from Clover Fire, Walton Fire, Gandeeville Fire, Reedy Fire, Spencer Fire, Newton Fire, and Clay Fire responded to the scene. The WVDNR also responded.

Approximately 40-50 acres were burning according to the department, and the high winds were pushing the fire up a mountain in that area to thick brush.

Units worked for roughly 7 hours attempting to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

A larger fire in eastern West Virginia that has burned 198 acres in the Monongahela National Forest is about 50 percent contained, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, that wildfire began on October 2nd in Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg and is still burning. The fire's cause remains under investigation.