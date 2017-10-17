Nicholas BOE Meeting Sheds Light on School Future

\The year and a half battle over Nicholas County schools seems to be finally winding down. "As far as the next steps, we're just going to have to wait and I'll get some direction from the Department of Education and mediation and go forward," \
The battle over Nicholas County schools isn't over. Even though West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday night allowing the state to deny Nicholas County's consolidation plan, the court didn't outline what the new plan should look like. This all comes after three Nicholas County schools were destroyed in the June 2016 floods. A year and a half later, and still no answer for three flooded Nicholas County schools.
The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Officials announced that a 3-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon when she fell into a grease trap at an ice cream shop.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
The State Highway Patrol says a head-on crash in Ohio killed a 6-week-old boy riding in an SUV and the 21-year-old driver who struck that vehicle.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
