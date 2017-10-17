Two accidents shutdown Dunbar Toll Bridge in both directions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two accidents shutdown Dunbar Toll Bridge in both directions

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, two accidents have closed the Dunbar Toll Bridge. The first crash involved 3 vehicles, the second also involved 3 vehicles, 6 in all. The accidents happened shortly before 9 Tuesday morning.

Dunbar and South Charleston Police are responding to the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

