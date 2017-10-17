Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street.

Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school.

When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested.

No students or staff were injured during the incident.

The Saint Albans Police Department assisted at the scene.

Athens is being charged with Destruction of Property and Larceny for a prior incident yesterday, and Brandishing a Knife, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at Kanawha County Magistrate Court this morning.

