Student arrested for "terroristic threats" at Boone County school BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Police were investigating claims of "terroristic threats" at Scott High School this morning. 13 News has received reports that a student made a threatening post on social media. Troopers say that one student was arrested. Their identity has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...

Inmate Found After Escaping Correctional Facility JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One inmate has been found after escaping in Jackson County Sunday. According to a release, on Sunday, the Jackson County Correctional Facility had an escape of Nathan A. Christman, 26. Christman was being held on a probation violation. The escape was reported as a door malfunction and the inmate walked away. After the investigation was completed, the door did not malfunction. Personnel from Aramark, who handle the food preparation service, did not ...

Arron Lawson has No Bond set after Hearing The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said when they were searching the house where the fatal shootings occurred, they found the body of 8-year-old who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

Authorities In Huntington Are Investigating A Stabbing Huntington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening. The incident took place in the 300 block of 8th avenue. The call came in Shortly before 6:30 p.m. 1 male patient was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With DUI Princeton, WV -According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence. Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.