Crews respond to rollover accident in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston.

According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved and one entrapment has been confirmed.

No other information has been released about the status of the victims at this time.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area.

Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.