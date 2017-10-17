More News More>>

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Courtesy WFLA
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers.
"That's the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff's office," Sheriff Grady Judd said.
"Operation No Tricks, No Treats" started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

5-year-old boy's grave marker 'repossessed…like a car' after dispute
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son's grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that's just not true. Now the child's grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney.
"This is my lowest point," mother Crystal Leatherman said. "He doesn't care."
It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...

Three roofers stop working to stand for national anthem at nearby high school
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem.
One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town.
In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...

California becomes first to allow gender-neutral birth certificate
© MGN Online
SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins.
According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than "F" or "M" on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon.
Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...

Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury
PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey.
Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle.
The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...

Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security
Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.

Mom requests birthday cards to mark impaired son's birthday
The mother of a severely impaired 4-year-old boy is hoping to give her son birthday cards from across the country to celebrate a milestone that some thought the child might never reach.

Northern Michigan University Offers Marijuana Degree
MGN Online
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A university in Michigan is offering an unusual degree — in marijuana.
Northern Michigan University in Marquette began its medical plant chemistry program this semester, with about a dozen students in the first class, the Detroit Free Press reported .
The program combines chemistry, biology, botany, horticulture, marketing and finance.
It's an unusual program. Other universities offer classes on marijuana policy and law. And places...

Rock Hill Schools Will Have Grief Counselors On Site After Tragic Murders
IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.
The Ironton Tribune reports Rock Hill Local School Superintendent Wes Hairston says classes will resume Monday after being canceled Thursday and Friday.
Rock Hill second-grader Devin Holston was killed Wednesday in the unincorporated area of Pedro (PEE'-droh) along with his mother, 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, and...