One Dead From West Nile Virus in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Meigs County Ohio Health Department has confirmed the first death from West Nile Virus in the county.

According to a release, 22 cases of the virus were reported across the state.

Counties included in the report are: Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan and Summit.

Officials advise that most people contract the virus via infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms may not be apparent, although 1 in 5 people infected may develop other symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Neurologic illness, indicate by inflammation of brain tissue is present in less than 1% of cases.

The MCOHD has provided several tips to protect yourself:

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent and follow the label directions.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Also, here some ways to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home:

Eliminate standing water.

Empty or remove water-holding containers, such as buckets, unused flower pots and bird baths.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Keep child wading pools empty and on their sides when not being used.

This is the second death to occur in Ohio due to West Nile Virus this year. The first incident occurred in Defiance County.