One Dead From West Nile Virus in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Meigs County Ohio Health Department has confirmed the first death from West Nile Virus in the county.
According to a release, 22 cases of the virus were reported across the state.
Counties included in the report are: Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan and Summit.
Officials advise that most people contract the virus via infected mosquitoes.
Symptoms may not be apparent, although 1 in 5 people infected may develop other symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Neurologic illness, indicate by inflammation of brain tissue is present in less than 1% of cases.
The MCOHD has provided several tips to protect yourself:
Also, here some ways to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home:
This is the second death to occur in Ohio due to West Nile Virus this year. The first incident occurred in Defiance County.