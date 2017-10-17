Judge in Hawaii blocks latest version of Trump's travel ban

Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would fully legalize fireworks.
The Latest on the release of an American woman, her husband and their three children after being held for years by a group with ties to the Taliban.
Officials say a West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical center intentionally skewed patient data to reduce both the reported wait times and the volume of patients.
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.
Governor Justice was welcomed at the capitol with rousing applause. His signature Road Bond Referendum approved by voters, with 73 percent saying yes to the roads plan. "And we've got to have jobs, and we've got to have opportunity, and this will do it.... And I'm am so happy for our state and in every single way," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia. With the road bonds approved, the Legislature may be back in special session next week to deal with certain issues. &...
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
