Attorney: Convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison

An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
A man who was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Police say the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Arby’s is bringing back its limited-edition venison sandwich, and this time it will be available nationwide.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
Police in Kentucky say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
A man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...
WATERVILLE, ME (WFLA) — As the high school football players in a small New England town took the field before their big game, the fans in the crowd stood for the national anthem. One of the fans, Michelle Lyons Cossar, turned around from her seat and spotted three men on top of a roof adjacent to the field standing at attention. The roofers placed their hands across their chests as the anthem boomed through the town. In awe, Cossar, snapped a photo and posted i...