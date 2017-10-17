Attorney: Convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida Courtesy WFLA POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete... POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers. “That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover dete...

5-year-old boy’s grave marker ‘repossessed…like a car’ after dispute 5-year-old boy’s grave marker ‘repossessed…like a car’ after dispute HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t... HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory couple is in disbelief after their son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer says he is owed money, but the family says that’s just not true. Now the child’s grave marker is gone and the family is hiring an attorney. “This is my lowest point,” mother Crystal Leatherman said. “He doesn’t care.” It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried t...

Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown Police Arrest Man After Disturbance Places Elementary School on Lockdown SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured... SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - A Kanawha County Elementary School was placed on lockdown earlier this morning after a reported disturbance. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Anne Bailey Elementary was on lockdown when a man was arrested across the street. Police say that Tommy Athens, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly brandished a knife near the school. When police confronted Athens, he brandished a knife again and was subsequently arrested. No students or staff were injured...

325-pound woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her 325-pound woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment. Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identified Posey as the girl’s cousin. Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told... PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment. Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identified Posey as the girl’s cousin. Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told...

California becomes first to allow gender-neutral birth certificate California becomes first to allow gender-neutral birth certificate © MGN Online SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than “F” or “M” on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender... SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) — California became the first state to allow a non-binary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins. According to NBC News, California also allowed residents to be identified by a gender marker other than “F” or “M” on their driver license, becoming the second state in the nation to do so after Oregon. Washington, D.C., also voted to allow gender...

Crews respond to rollover accident in Charleston Crews respond to rollover accident in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a vehicle rollover in Charleston. According to dispatchers, crews are on scene at near Virginia Street West and Pennsylvania Avenue. No information has been released about the status of the victims at this time. Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway... PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...

3 Vehicle Crash Results in at Least One Injury in Putnam County 3 Vehicle Crash Results in at Least One Injury in Putnam County MGN Online PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a three vehicle crash. The wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane near the McDonald's just off the interstate. Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved and at least one injury has been reported. Expect traffic congestion in that area while crews work the scene. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Police, and Hurricane Fire responded to the scene. We will... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - At least one person has been injured after a three vehicle crash. The wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane near the McDonald's just off the interstate. Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved and at least one injury has been reported. Expect traffic congestion in that area while crews work the scene. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Police, and Hurricane Fire responded to the scene. We will...