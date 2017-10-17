House Approves Tax Exemption for WV Veterans; But Not All Seniors

It's not sure how long this Special Session will last..

Day two of the West Virginia Special Session proved contentious. A bill to get rid of state income taxes for military veterans was on the table, but then there was lobbying to cut incomes taxes on all social security recipients, too.

"I think it's a wonderful idea because senior citizens are on limited income," said Patricia Snead, a senior citizen.

"I think this would enable a lot of seniors to enjoy their remaining days with a better quality of life," said Bill Ramsey, a senior citizen.

Many lawmakers also want to cut the tax on seniors, as well.

"Well I think it's a good idea. Actually I am one of the cosponsors of that amendment. I agree with the veterans you know, that they are eliminated from state tax, but I also believe that social security should not be taxed by the state," said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

"Because you have a lot of older citizens out there right now that didn't serve in the military but are still having a rough time making it," said Del. Phil Diserio, (D) Brooke.

But according to the House Speaker, the Legislature is not allowed to change a bill that is proposed by the Governor, and the Governor only called for veterans to be tax exempt. Others believe the cost of exempting all seniors citizens needs more analysis to assess the financial impact on the state.

"We're going to take a group of folks - our vets - you know the people that's worked so hard for us, and we're going to see how it works for them, and then maybe come back and revisit for our senior citizens," said Del. Zach Maynard, (R) Lincoln.

"Even though the effort to exempt social security recipients from paying state income taxes failed, it's likely the bill will be brought up again in the January's regular legislative session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.